Murwillumbah Show set to win hearts this weekend

REPRESENTING THE REGION: The Murwillumbah Show is just around the corner and the showgirl entrants are getting ready for the community celebration. Scott Powick

IT'S everyone's favourite time of the year when the 118th annual Murwillumbah Show rolls into town.

There's so much to do and see at the showgrounds over the two days, with the not-to-be missed rodeo expected to be the hit of the weekend.

Show secretary Tina Giacalone said visitors would have plenty of things to keep them entertained on Friday and Saturday.

"One of the big things we're doing this year is our dunk tank,” Ms Giacalone said.

"We've never done anything like this before and I'm not sure if any other show has either.

"It's something different and the fact everyone who is being dunked is donating to charity is quite special.”

Money raised from the dunk tank will go to a number of charities and organisations, including Nullum House, Murwillumbah High School and Brothers Football Club.

Anyone who's keen to throw their hat in the ring and try to win a prize are encouraged to enter the sweet potato-throwing competition, the tug-o-war and other fun events planned for the show.

"The whole purpose of the show is really about community, which we're really reinforcing this year,” Ms Giacalone said.

That sense of community support underpins another key aspect of the show - the Murwillumbah Showgirls competition.

Showgirls coordinator Erin Duffy said the five senior showgirl entrants had been learning about the importance of agriculture in the region.

"The role of the showgirls is to be rural ambassador of our area, to represent the whole area, especially the agricultural industries,” Ms Duffy said.

"The last couple of months they've been doing farm tours and have had talks from local farmers in the area to learn more about what happens on their farms and the threats they face.

"But it's not all agricultural based.

"They've also done some personal development talks.

"We wanted to set them up for later in life when they have job interviews so they're all getting something out of it even if they're not the winner.”