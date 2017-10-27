Murwillumbah student makes science simple

SCIENCE LAB: Mt Saint Pats College student Jesse Wright is in the running to win an international Science competition.

AN ENTHUSIASTIC young scientist from Nobby's Creek has made the top 30 short list for a world-wide science and mathematics competition for his explanation of the holographic theory.

Mt Saint Patrick Murwillumbah School captain Jesse Wright is competing against students from around the world in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge and is asking for the community to vote for his video online.

"I wanted to be able to break down the barrier and make new concepts understandable," Jesse said.

"I wanted to develop ideas that were comparable to everyday situations."

Using his passion for science and maths, Jesse created a short video explaining holographic theory, which looks at the idea that we don't really understand our universe like we think we do.

"Holographic theory comes down to information being stored on the edge of the universe as opposed to the matter being on the edge of the universe," he said.

"It's about that information controlling how we're kept together as opposed to us being on that surface."

Jessie said he would be "honoured" if he won the public vote, which is decided on how many likes the video gets on the original Facebook post.

To vote for Jesse's video, visit www.facebook.com/ BreakthroughPrize/