Murwillumbah talent wows country crowds

TOP VOICE: Murwillumbah girl Emmagen Rain claimed the peoples' choice award at the Tamworth Country Music Festival's busking competition.

WHEN you hear her voice, it's difficult to believe Emmagen Rain is just 10 years old.

But the Murwillumbah girl can smash out pop tunes that rival their originals.

And when it comes to country, she has the sort of voice that gets right to the soul.

Her dad, Adrian Bagley, said they're not an overly musical family but Emmagen's talents were apparent from a young age.

"She's just been able to hit a note and hold a tune ever since she was two years old," Mr Bagley said.

Emmagan Rain covers Adele's Rolling in the Deep:

Having begun training with Vocal Adrenaline Performing Arts on the Gold Coast two years ago, she had performed at eisteddfods and performed plenty of small gigs.

Her appearance in the Tamworth Country Music Festival's busking competition last month kicked off 2018 with a bang, when Emmagen claimed the People's Choice award.

"My fiance's father lives there so we thought we'd go there for a visit," Mr Bagley said.

"It's pretty hard to get a place busking.

"But the second she started singing, shops opened up spaces for her.

"By the second day, there were people noticing her."

Of a total of 450 buskers competing, Emmagen was one of just 10 chosen as a finalist.

As a newcomer, this was no mean feat.

"There was a couple there that have been busking there for years and got into the final for the first time (this year)," Mr Bagley said.

"Emmagen won the people's choice award and I think they were a bit taken aback."

"She won that by a mile. We couldn't believe it, really."

He said she was the youngest to make the finals, followed by a boy of about 14 years.

Emmagen said she was "overjoyed" to have claimed the award.

The Sathya Sai student said she just "likes making people happy" through music.

She looks up to Miley Cyrus and her Gold Coast-based mentor, 14-year-old India Dupriez.

Her mum, Justine Christian, said Emmagen was "improving all the time".

"She gives people goosebumps," she said.