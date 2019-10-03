Murwillumbah turning pink for a powerful competition

PINK POWER: President of the Tweed Valley Equestrian Group Angelea Beresford, during last year's Power of Pink. picture: Supplied.

PINK POWER: President of the Tweed Valley Equestrian Group Angelea Beresford, during last year's Power of Pink. picture: Supplied.

IT IS sport for a cause this weekend in Murwillumbah, with one club painting the town pink.

The Tweed Valley Equestrian Group will be hosting their annual two-day Power of Pink this weekend.

The dressage and showjumping competition will bring together riders of all ages and abilities for a competition where fundraising for breast cancer means far more than the winners and losers.

Club secretary Elissa Anderson said the club was excited to welcome plenty of spectators to the grounds as they raise money for Breast Cancer Australia.

“Crowds can expect to see everyone dressed in pink for the weekend,” Anderson said.

“We have young children all the way through to masters riders in their 70s.”

The club is fundraising throughout October, with an auction which began on Tuesday and running until October 26.

“Last year we were just shy or raising $20,000m so this year we are aiming for $25,000,” Anderson said.

“Over the time we have been doing this, which is about five years, we have raised $97,000.

The event will be held at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds.