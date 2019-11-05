Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely surprised’

WINNER: Fashions of the Field winner Sasha Berridge at the Tweed River Jockey Club's Melbourne Cup race day. Picture: Richard Mamando

THE wind wasn’t enough to deter the ladies from Fashions on the Field at Murwillumbah today.

Fascinators and hats may have been flying but the ladies still put their best foot forward at the Tweed River Jockey Club’s Melbourne Cup race day.

This year’s winner was taken by surprise after only entering the competition to support her sister.

Sasha Berridge from Sleepy Hollow was the judge’s choice at today’s event.

Ms Berridge entered the competition each year with her sister, Jazz Lathouras, but this year was her first win.

Wearing a floral dress from Dotti and a handmade fascinator, Ms Berridge said winning first place was a “complete surprise”.

“Just go out there, you never know what the outcome might be,” Ms Berridge said.

Fashions on the Field entrant Jazz Lathouras wearing an outfit from Chic Wish and a handmade fascinator by Sydney-based designer Beautiful Fascinators. Picture: Richard Mamando

Ms Lathouras, who won last year’s event, didn’t place today but was proud of her sister’s win.

Ms Lathouras said each year she tried to pay homage to how ladies dressed for Fashions on the Field in the “olden days”.

“You shouldn’t show that much skin,” Ms Lathouras said.

“If you look back on the traditional style, that’s how it used to be judged.

“Back in the olden days, racing was a big men’s sport.

“This (Fashions on the Field) was their (the ladies) part of racing and that’s why it inspires me to keep it alive.”