Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: Fashions of the Field winner Sasha Berridge at the Tweed River Jockey Club's Melbourne Cup race day. Picture: Richard Mamando
WINNER: Fashions of the Field winner Sasha Berridge at the Tweed River Jockey Club's Melbourne Cup race day. Picture: Richard Mamando
Horses

Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely surprised’

Jodie Callcott
5th Nov 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE wind wasn’t enough to deter the ladies from Fashions on the Field at Murwillumbah today.

Fascinators and hats may have been flying but the ladies still put their best foot forward at the Tweed River Jockey Club’s Melbourne Cup race day.

This year’s winner was taken by surprise after only entering the competition to support her sister.

Sasha Berridge from Sleepy Hollow was the judge’s choice at today’s event.

Ms Berridge entered the competition each year with her sister, Jazz Lathouras, but this year was her first win.

Wearing a floral dress from Dotti and a handmade fascinator, Ms Berridge said winning first place was a “complete surprise”.

“Just go out there, you never know what the outcome might be,” Ms Berridge said.

Fashions on the Field entrant Jazz Lathouras wearing an outfit from Chic Wish and a handmade fascinator by Sydney-based designer Beautiful Fascinators. Picture: Richard Mamando
Fashions on the Field entrant Jazz Lathouras wearing an outfit from Chic Wish and a handmade fascinator by Sydney-based designer Beautiful Fascinators. Picture: Richard Mamando

Ms Lathouras, who won last year’s event, didn’t place today but was proud of her sister’s win.

Ms Lathouras said each year she tried to pay homage to how ladies dressed for Fashions on the Field in the “olden days”.

“You shouldn’t show that much skin,” Ms Lathouras said.

“If you look back on the traditional style, that’s how it used to be judged.

“Back in the olden days, racing was a big men’s sport.

“This (Fashions on the Field) was their (the ladies) part of racing and that’s why it inspires me to keep it alive.”

The top three ladies of Fashions on the Field at Tweed River Jockey Club's Melbourne Cup race day, Elisha Cantwell, who won second place, Sasha Berridge, the winner, and Jane Anderson who won third place for her handmade dress and fascinator combo. Picture: Richard Mamando
The top three ladies of Fashions on the Field at Tweed River Jockey Club's Melbourne Cup race day, Elisha Cantwell, who won second place, Sasha Berridge, the winner, and Jane Anderson who won third place for her handmade dress and fascinator combo. Picture: Richard Mamando
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

        premium_icon Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

        Crime Police allege there was an aggravated break and enter on Sunday, October 27, at a unit on Seymour St

        • 5th Nov 2019 5:22 PM
        87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        premium_icon 87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        Offbeat The old, one-eyed dog was found in a surprising place

        Tweed Link out now

        premium_icon Tweed Link out now

        News The latest edition of the Tweed Link has been released by the Tweed Shire...

        Australia needs more climb bans following Uluru

        premium_icon Australia needs more climb bans following Uluru

        Opinion Why not have climb bans at Mt Warning, Mt Beerwah, St Mary’s Peak?