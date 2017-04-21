Murwillumbah's flood recovery centre's new opening hours

Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson stands outside the dsiaster recovery centre located at the Murwillumbah Community Centre.

AS WORK continues to rebuild the Tweed Shire after the floods, the recovery centre at Murwillumbah will be reducing its operating hours from Sunday.

The recovery centre set up at Murwillumbah Community Centre has provided assistance to those affected by flood damage but with less people accessing the service, the centre will start to cut back its hours.

"As the peak drops off we're moving into slightly reduced hours,” flood recovery co-ordinator Euan Ferguson said.

"It's not about to shut down.

"We will stay open as long as people need access to the services.”

Mr Ferguson said the changes to the operating hours was normal in these circumstances.

"The standard procedure after any disaster is to gradually reduce the hours only as the number of people accessing the service reduces,” he said.

"It's not a very major reduction but it will continue to be reviewed week by week.”

Mr Ferguson said the Murwillumbah recovery centre was seeing more than 100 people per day during its peak.

"Most people will access recovery centres in the first two weeks following a disaster,” Mr Ferguson said.

"There's been a gradual decline this week but many people are still presenting at the Murwillumbah centre.”

According to records since the March 30-31 disaster, the Murwillumbah recovery centre has assessed 959 individual adult cases, most of which would be representing more than one person or a family affected by the floods.

The Murwillumbah recovery centre has been instrumental in retrieving the required information for the government's assessment of Category C assistance package for the region.

Murwillumbah flood recovery centre opening hours:

The flood recovery centre at Murwillumbah Community Centre's latest opening hours:

Saturday April 22 - 10am to 4pm

Sunday, April 23 - CLOSED

Monday, April 24 - 9am to 5pm

Tuesday, April 25 - CLOSED (Anzac Day)

Wednesday, April 26 - 9am to 5pm

Thursday, April 27 - 9am to 5pm

Friday, April 28 - 9am to 5pm

Saturday, April 29 - 10am to 4pm

Sunday, April 30 - CLOSED