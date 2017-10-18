Murwillumbah's sick kids get a helping hand

NEW GEAR: Cheryl Colley, Dan Piersteker, Angela Gittus, Penny Smith and Susan Freiberg with the donated equipment.

THE Humpty Dumpty Foundation began as an effort to help sick kids get access to better medical facilities and it's done just that for patients at Murwillumbah Hospital.

The hospital has been gifted more than $17,000 worth of gear in the foundation's 2017 fundraising drive.

Murwillumbah Hospital executive officer Susan Freiberg said the Humpty Dumpty "Breath of Life” package and jaundice monitor would be a big boost for their facilities.

"The (Breath of Life) provides ventilation to unwell babies who are awaiting transfer,” she said.

"If we have children who are having difficulty breathing, that will actually provide help while they await transfer.

"We run a low-risk maternity model out of Murwillumbah, so the Breath of Life actually provides that (help) so if we have any breathing problems, that allows them to breathe easier while they wait.”

She said the jaundice monitor would allow midwives to colour-test newborns, avoiding a blood test.

"It's a less invasive test for babies,” she said.

Ms Freiberg said both pieces of equipment would bring better services for their youngest patients, while the jaundice monitor will be portable, so midwives can use it in patients' homes.

"We're really appreciative that we can actually provide these services for the community in their local area,” Ms Freiberg said.

"We have a lot of small communities ... and it's good for those small places to have this access.”

Director of pediatric nursing Cheryl Colley said the foundation had been immensely supportive of Murwillumbah Hospital.

"They've been so generous to pediatric, emergency and maternity,” Ms Colley said.

"It's been lovely.”

Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder Paul Francis OAM said about $80,000 worth of equipment had been donated to Murwillumbah Hospital since the group's inception 17 years ago.

Mr Francis said 217 pieces of requested items had been donated to hospitals through their sponsors this year.

"They're really tangible outcomes,” he said.