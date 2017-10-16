Museum rings in a new era

Tweed Regional Museum director Judy Kean, Tweed Heads Historical Society president Ross Johnson and Tweed mayor Katie Milne at the re-opened Tweed museum on Sunday, October 15.

Tweed Regional Museum director Judy Kean, Tweed Heads Historical Society president Ross Johnson and Tweed mayor Katie Milne at the re-opened Tweed museum on Sunday, October 15. Liana Turner

VISITORS to the Tweed can now soak up the region's history from a new perspective.

When the Tweed Regional Museum's Tweed Heads site - the old Court House on Kennedy Drive - reopened on Sunday, Tweed Endeavour Cruises launched a new tour which will go hand-in-hand with the museum's offerings.

Tweed Regional Museum director Judy Kean said the revamped space, which had touch-screen, interactive displays alongside an original court clerk's typewriter and other historic displays, would allow people to better connect with the site's original uses.

"What it's done is bring the building back to life,” Ms Kean said.

"It's really made the building the centre of the story.”

Tweed Endeavour Cruises co-owner Kylie Petersen said the Tweed Heritage Cruise, which would begin with a bus tour and continue on the water from the Tweed Marina, past historic sites along the Terranora Inlet, where the first settlements on the Tweed were built in the mid-1800s.

The cruise passes Ukerabagh Island, Letitia Spit - named after the first ship to enter the Tweed River in 1840 - Boyds Bay Bridge and the Taranora Cedar Camp and Village.

She said the cruise would then head to the museum, which is based in the old Tweed Heads Court House at Pioneer Park on Kennedy Dr.

"There's a lot of history in this area that's just so significant,” she said.

"I just think it will be great for the Tweed.”

She said local school groups would be encouraged to embark on the educational tour, along with visitors to the Tweed.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Museum has cash behind it

AS THE Tweed Regional Museum's Tweed Heads branch officially reopened at the weekend, a positive future was in store for the facility.

Tweed Shire Council's general manager Troy Green announced the museum had secured $31,541 in state funding to continue upgrades into the future.

"That money will be used and allocated to the next stage of (upgrades to) the three buildings,” Mr Green said.

He said the further work funded by the grant would take place next year.

Tweed Heads Historical Society president Ross Johnson said the future looked bright for the group.

He thanked the volunteers and all involved in bringing the revamped museum to fruition. It had been closed since March to allow for the upgrades and construction of a research centre for the THHS.

"I reckon this part of the Tweed is really going to power (ahead),” he said.

"I reckon we've got a rosy future ahead.”

The Tweed Heads branch of the museum, based on Kennedy Dr, is open 10am-4pm Sundays to Wednesdays.