Music

Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

8th Jul 2019 10:48 AM
Suspected drug-related fatalities at NSW music festivals will go under the microscope on Monday, with six deaths to be examined over the course of the week. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame will preside over the hearings which will be held at the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe from Monday.

The inquest will examine the deaths of Diana Nguyen, Joseph Nguyen Binh Pham, Callum Brosnan, Joshua Gerard Tam and Alexandra Ross-King at NSW festivals between September 2018 and January 2019.

Their deaths will be considered alongside the death of Hoang Tran - known to his family as Nathan - who died after attending Knockout Circuz in December 2017.

The inquest is set to run all this week with further hearing dates possible.

