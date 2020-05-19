Musicians showcase skills online to lift spirits

Members of the Youth Music Venture before their gig at the Commonwealth Games pre-opening show Zane Blayney-Grey, Bryce Francis, founder Ian Grace, Bayley Jacobsen, Damien Lobb, Dean Fuller, Chang Po Ching and Michael McCartney.

DURING this period of social distancing and isolation, music is great therapy, and a new Facebook site promoting the talents of some of the Gold Coast's up and coming stars aims to make that time at home a little more enjoyable.

The Youth Music Venture (YMV), a registered charity founded by Ian Grace in 2009, has launched its Youth Music In Isolation Facebook page which features more than 36 videos with a total of around 60 individual songs and performances from students who have passed through the program over the decade.

Mr Grace said that with the current COVID-19 crisis keeping people at home for a lot of the time, the opportunity was there to provide content which would be not only entertaining but enlightening in letting people know about the YMV and what the results can be.

"We have had some incredible people come through the program since we started in 2009 and many of them still retain links to us, even in their professional careers," Mr Grace said.

"It is not just about helping youth fulfil their potential through music but also helping them build self-confidence and belief, even if they don't pursue their musical interests after completing the program," he said.

"This Facebook site provides an opportunity to showcase some of the incredible talent we have had come through.

"From individual performances through to one of the great highlights of YMV, appearing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, including the Opening Ceremony preshow in front of 35,000 people."

Mr Grace said the YMV was supported by an amazing group of volunteers and took young people who have had some musical interest and ability and placed them into bands, then mentored by professional musicians, culminating in a concert, where they perform on stage like rock stars.

"Now, in these tough times, YMV's young musicians would love to share their music with the public and we guarantee it will do your heart good, to see them performing so confidently, like professionals, often displaying amazing talent," he said.

"Thanks to Zara Jobberns-King, who has been through the program twice and also helped with others, she has set up a Facebook page, Youth Music In Isolation.

"Please enjoy the music, then share, share, share it - with absolutely everyone you can and ask them to share it onwards as well."

To find out more about the Youth Music Venture, visit www.youth ­musicventure.com.au.