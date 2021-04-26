Musk space shock: ‘People will die’

Elon Musk has admitted that "a bunch of people will probably die" in the race to get to Mars.

The SpaceX pioneer made his blunt prediction as he laughed at how his planned Mars mission was being seen as "some escape hatch for rich people."

"You might die, it's going to be uncomfortable and probably won't have good food," Musk told Peter Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation for scientific discovery, according to the New York Post.

Advertisements for the journey should note how it will be an "arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive," Musk said with a chuckle.

"Honestly, a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning," he said, while insisting it will also be "a glorious adventure and it will be an amazing experience."

It's "not for everyone," he stressed - adding with another chuckle, "Volunteers only!"

Musk's space company has launched more than 100 rockets over the past decade in its effort to bring tourists to the Moon and Mars - but a number of the unmanned prototypes have gone up in flames.

Still, Musk predicted in December that his company will have humans on Mars by 2026.

In 2015, Musk discussed putting a city on Mars after a successful rocket landing by SpaceX. He then published a paper in June 2017 on making humanity a multi-planetary species, laying out plans for having as many as 1 million people on Mars.

It comes as a recycled SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station, the third time Elon Musk's company has safely delivered humans to the orbital outpost.

The spacecraft named Endeavour, piloting itself autonomously, locked on to a docking port on April 24, 420 kilometres above the south Indian Ocean.

Two hours after the process was completed, Endeavour's quartet posed for photos with the last crew of four sent by SpaceX, and three Russian cosmonauts.

It was the first SpaceX mission involving a European, astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France, who hailed the spirit of international co-operation.

"It's been 20 years … since JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and ESA (European Space Agency), and NASA and Russian astronauts have been together in space, so it's actually pretty historic what's happening today," he said.

"We can't wait to start our work on the space station, we can't wait to see what's ahead on the adventure for us."

- With the New York Post

