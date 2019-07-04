Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONFIDENT: Murwillumbah Mustangs captain Caleb Howell and coach Nathan Jordan.
CONFIDENT: Murwillumbah Mustangs captain Caleb Howell and coach Nathan Jordan. Scott Powick
Rugby League

Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

Michael Doyle
by
4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GET ready for the biggest game of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season to date when the top two sides in the A-grade competition square off this Sunday.

Murwillumbah and Ballina face off in a top-of-the-table showdown this weekend on the Seagulls' home turf.

This is the second meeting between the two sides in 2019, after the Mustangs pulled off a second-half comeback to defeat the Seagulls in round 4.

Since then, the two sides have been the teams to beat in the competition, and this weekend's clash will potentially decide the minor premiership.

The Mustangs are coming off a bye and their captain Caleb Howell says his team are refreshed and full of confidence ahead of this weekend.

"Every time we play Ballina it is a huge game," Howell said.

"We have a habit of beating them in the regular season but they seem to knock us off in finals so there is some bad blood there.

"I think there will be some extra energy because it is a top-of-the-table clash."

The Mustangs will field a side which has had a fortnight to rest niggling injuries.

Howell said there was a positive feeling around the club after the last week off.

"The boys are getting along really good and everyone is confident," he said.

"We have improved since we last played them but we know they have improved as well.

"The competition is so close we know every week we have to turn up."

Kick-off for the match of the round will be at 2.45pm on Sunday at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Round 14 NRRRL

  • Ballina v Murwillumbah - Kingsford Smith Park, Sunday 2.45pm
  • Northern United v Marist Brothers - Crozier Field, Sunday 2.45pm
  • Tweed Coast v Mullumbimby - Les Burger Field, Sunday 2.45pm
  • Kyogle v Casino - New Park. Sunday 2.45pm
  • Byron Bay v Cudgen - Red Devil Park, Sunday 2.45pm
  • Bye: Evans Head
caleb howell murwillumbah mustangs nathan jordan nrrrl nrrrl premiership rugby league tweed rugby league
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    premium_icon Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    Rugby League Tweed were as high has fourth on the Intrust Super Cup table but a form slump has them in a tight battle in the middle of the ladder

    $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    premium_icon $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    Health HEALTH district breaks down how they are preparing for the future

    182 jobs to be slashed in 'cruel blow' to workers, families

    premium_icon 182 jobs to be slashed in 'cruel blow' to workers, families

    News Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says she will continue to fight for jobs

    CAN YOU HELP: Mullumbimby SES calls for volunteers

    premium_icon CAN YOU HELP: Mullumbimby SES calls for volunteers

    Offbeat Here's a great opportunity to give back to your community