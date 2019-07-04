Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

GET ready for the biggest game of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season to date when the top two sides in the A-grade competition square off this Sunday.

Murwillumbah and Ballina face off in a top-of-the-table showdown this weekend on the Seagulls' home turf.

This is the second meeting between the two sides in 2019, after the Mustangs pulled off a second-half comeback to defeat the Seagulls in round 4.

Since then, the two sides have been the teams to beat in the competition, and this weekend's clash will potentially decide the minor premiership.

The Mustangs are coming off a bye and their captain Caleb Howell says his team are refreshed and full of confidence ahead of this weekend.

"Every time we play Ballina it is a huge game," Howell said.

"We have a habit of beating them in the regular season but they seem to knock us off in finals so there is some bad blood there.

"I think there will be some extra energy because it is a top-of-the-table clash."

The Mustangs will field a side which has had a fortnight to rest niggling injuries.

Howell said there was a positive feeling around the club after the last week off.

"The boys are getting along really good and everyone is confident," he said.

"We have improved since we last played them but we know they have improved as well.

"The competition is so close we know every week we have to turn up."

Kick-off for the match of the round will be at 2.45pm on Sunday at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Round 14 NRRRL