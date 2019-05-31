Menu
DANGER MAN: Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker has been in top form this season, and will be a handful for the Mustangs this weekend.
Rugby League

Mustangs are wary of dangerous Turkey Walker

Michael Doyle
by
31st May 2019 5:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Murwillumbah will go into this weekend's game as slight favourites, and will be hoping their home crowd advantage can spur them to a victory over the fifth-placed Kyogle.

The Mustangs sit level on points with Kyogle, narrowly ahead of them on for and against.

Victory this weekend will guarantee they stay in the top four.

Coach Nathan Jordan said he was expecting a tough and physical game.

This is the best start to the season (Kyogle) have had for a long time,” Jordan said.

"It's not a local derby but it is pretty close to one - it will be a pretty fiery game.”

While there are still plenty of matches left in the home-and-away season, Jordan said there was plenty of importance being placed on this weekend's clash with the Turkeys.

"Knowing we are on the same points on them, if we can win two or three you can be up in the tip three, and losing two or three and you can drop to seventh,” he said.

"It is important to win these games over the teams you are around.”

The Mustangs coach said his side needed to be wary for Kyogle live-wire Shannon Walker, who has been in top form so far in the season.

Jordan said limiting his involvement in the game was going to be key to stopping the Turkeys.

"We will try to limit the times Shannon's touches the ball and we will need to be on high alert when he get the ball because we know how dangerous he can be in open space,” he said.

