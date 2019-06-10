Mustangs charge into premiership discussion

Murwillumbah Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said he was thrilled with his team's performance.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Murwillumbah showed class, grit and, most importantly, the tools to win the premiership after performing a demolition job on Tweed Coast last Sunday.

The Mustangs were on top of their game, running away with a commanding 44-4 victory over the defending premiers.

Murwillumbah was near-perfect, only conceding the one try after full-time, in a performance that has moved them into the premiership discussion.

Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan praised his side for their efforts at training, which he said was paying off in the game.

"In the first half we completed 19 of our 20 sets, which is something we have really been focusing on,” Jordan said.

"If you complete your sets then the opposition will get tired and the missed tackles start to happen, which is what occurred on Sunday.”

The 40-point win seemed very unlikely at the start of the game, when the Raiders were probing the try line for the game's opening score.

But a stubborn defence repelled the attack, which then set the Murwillumbah side up for a big win.

"Our defence was very good,” Jordan said.

"They had four or five sets on our line before we scored the first try and we were able to scramble really well.

"The boys were able to constantly cover for each other and it was very good.”

The coach said there was a positive feeling around the club, especially after two very good wins.

He said the key was to keep the momentum going into their next fixtures.

"The numbers at training are very good and the crowd numbers at games as well,” Jordan said.

"We now need to keep focused and win the games we should win and are expected to win to keep it going.”