Rugby League

Mustangs crush Casino to book GF-qualifier with Ballina

Michael Doyle
by
18th Aug 2019 4:44 PM
Subscriber only

MURWILLUMBAH have set up a grand final qualifier against the minor premiers after a thumping win over Casino during their NRRRL finals match on Sunday. 

The Mustangs were in control from the opening kick-off, matching their stern defence with a formidable attack. 

The 22-0 half time lead was reward for a near flawless display, and they continued to apply the pressure in the second half. 

Coach Nathan Jordan said his side had practiced all week on nullifying Casino's attack which helped them keep the Cougars to just six points. 

"To get a win like that and like that in front of a home crowd was good," Jordan said after the match. 

"Keeping them to one try was good. 

"We practiced all week on their attacking weapons."

The 40-6 win means the Mustangs will face Ballina Seagulls next week in Ballina, with the winner taking the first spot in the grand final. 

"I think we have given ourselves a great shot next week to get a win and be able to host a grand final," Jordan said. 

Casino will host Tweed Coast next week in an elimination semi final. 

