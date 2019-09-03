Mustangs' enforcer in doubt for grand final

Murwillumbah will be sweating on the decision of the Northern Rivers Rugby League judiciary ahead of Sunday's grand final

MURWILLUMBAH will be sweating on the decision of the Northern Rivers Rugby League judiciary ahead of Sunday's grand final.

Star forward Bailey Crompton, was put on report for a scuffle in the first half of the Mustangs' 26-10 preliminary final win over Casino last Sunday.

Crompton was sin-binned for the incident, where he ran in and was the cause of a push-and-shove amongst players.

Murwillumbah coach Nathan Jordan said the NRRRL had deemed it a grade-three offence, which puts Crompton in doubt for the grand final.

"I have spoken to a lot of people and it wasn't that bad," he said.

"To miss a grand final for that would not be right mate.

"If he had of come in like that and it turned into a brawl, I would understand but not a punch was thrown."

Jordan said at this stage the case would be heard by the NRRRL judiciary in Lismore tomorrow night.

He said he was hopeful is star forward would be free to play in Sunday's premiership decider.

"He has been our most consistent player for the whole season.

"The bigger the game the better he plays."