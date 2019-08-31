Mustangs focus on golden opportunity

Murwillumbah halfback Kade Hill kept Ballina guessing in the NRRRL major semi-final on Sunday. PICTURE: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

IT HAS been 12 long months since Murwillumbah's 2018 preliminary final loss.

The pain of coming so close to a grand final berth has spurred the Mustangs on throughout this year's Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season.

Tomorrow they have the chance to ease the pain of that preliminary final loss by booking their place in this year's decider against Ballina on September 8.

Standing in their way are the Casino Cougars, who held on to defeat the Tweed Coast Raiders last week in an epic showdown.

The Mustangs already have a psychological advantage heading into the contest, ­having beaten the Cougars by 34 points two weeks ago in the opening round of the ­finals.

"Our game plan for Casino won't change from two weeks ago," Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said.

"Their confidence will be high after a good win against Tweed Coast last week.

"The score will be closer than last time, but playing at home will give us a massive ­incentive to win.

"If we can play the same style and the same attitude as the last two weeks I'm confident we can get the win."

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for the Mustangs this season following last year's painful exit in the finals.

Jordan said his team had not talked this week about the 2018 loss, but focused instead on the opportunity they had to play in this season's grand final.

"We have spoken about not taking things for granted and to appreciate where we are at after eight months of hard work," he said.

"It is a chance to play in a grand final.

"We have 10 players that are under 23-years-old, and some people play their whole career and don't get an opportunity to play in the big one."

The Mustangs missed an opportunity to host the grand final when they lost to Ballina last week 30-20.

Unforced errors were the Mustangs' undoing, providing another focus this week at training.

"We are definitely not looking past Casino, but the disappointment in the sheds after last week's loss - we want another shot against Ballina," Jordan said.

"We will concentrate on Casino this week.

"They have beaten us once at home this year so Sunday will be another challenge for our team."

Kick-off for tomorrow NRRRL preliminary final is 2.45pm at Stan Sercombe Oval.

The first game of the day will be the LLT Premiership clash between Casino and Tweed Coast at 10.45am.