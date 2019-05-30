Mustangs, Hornets, face strugglers in round nine

LEAGUE-TAG: They were able to grind out an important win last week, now the Mustangs will be aiming to capitalise in their good form.

Murwillumbah got the better of Mullumbimby last weekend, 10-0, and now face Kyogle in their round nine LLT Premiership clash.

The Mustangs are in a tight battle in the middle of the competition ladder, and wins over lower opponents like the Turkeys this week will be vital to their semi final charge.

Kyogle have managed just one victory this season, and have struggled defending their line throughout the year.

But Murwillumbah cannot afford a slip-up this weekend.

The Mustangs sit seventh on the ladder, and a win could move them as high as fifth.

However a loss could send them down to ninth by the end of the round.

Murwillumbah have been a rock-solid defence all year, and another performance like last week will go along way to recording their fourth win of the year.

The round nine clash will be played at Stan Sercombe Oval, in Murwillumbah.

Cudgen face bottom of the table Lower Clarence

Cudgen can cement themselves in the top four of the LLT Premiership this weekend with a win over the bottom-placed Lower Clarence.

The Hornets are coming off tough loss last weekend to Tweed Coast, and will be aiming to bounce back against the only side not to register a win this season.

The Hornets did not produce their best football in the 24-0 loss to the Raiders, but a win this weekend will guarantee they remain in the top four, and could even move them as high has third by the end of the round.

Coach Letitia Kelly will be wanting to see the attacking game play which has led them to a number of impressive wins this year.

Kick-off will be at 10.45am, Sunday, at Cudgen.