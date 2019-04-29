Mustangs on top after comeback

RUGBY LEAGUE: Murwillumbah have sounded a warning shot to the rest of the NRRRL after their come-from-behind win last weekend.

The Mustangs trailed 20-6 against Ballina in the second half of their Round 4 clash, before a spirited fightback led them to a two-point victory.

The win moves the Mustangs to the outright lead of the premiership after the opening four rounds of the season.

Murwillumbah coach Nathan Jordan said he was very proud of his side, who were able to fight back and overcome a 14-point deficit in the second half.

"Ballina had a lot of the ball in the first half,” Jordan said.

"They were the better side and deserved their lead.

"We made a few changes at half-time and it worked.

"We only got the last try with four to go and got the kick to go ahead.

"I was very happy with the boys and the way they were able to come back and win.”

Murwillumbah will be away from home next week, when they face the Tweed Coast Raiders.

The Raiders scored a hard-fought victory last weekend over Mullumbimby, away from home.

The win moves the Raiders to third on the table.