CENTURY: Murwillumbah captain Caleb Howel, with coach Nathan Jordan, played his 100th game for the Mustangs last weekend.
Rugby League

Mustangs powerful in big victory to secure home final

Michael Doyle
by
12th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Murwillumbah have locked up second place on the NRRRL ladder with a commanding victory over Mullumbimby last weekend.

The Mustangs were ruthless from start to finish against their rivals, defeating the lowly Giants 80-0.

The Mustangs had wrapped up the game in the first half, scoring 52 points.

The win was a fitting celebration for Murwillumbah captain Caleb Howell, who notched up 100 games for the club.

The win means the Mustangs will host their first round finals match next Sunday against third-placed Casino.

The winner of that match will face minor-premiers, Ballina, for a place in the grand final.

The losing side will host an elimination final against the winner of this Saturday's clash between Cudgen and Tweed Coast.

In other round 18 matches last weekend, Evans Head finished the season with its first win in a 22-14 effort over Marist Brothers.

Kyogle finished their season on a high, defeating Northern United 46-24 at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Tweed Daily News

