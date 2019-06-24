Mustangs ready for week off

HIT UP: Toby McIntosh taking a run for the Murwillumbah Mustangs during the NRRRL this season.

MURWILLUMBAH will enjoy the week off according to their coach, after defeating Evans Head last weekend.

The mustangs remained second on the NRRRL Premiership ladder, with a commanding 52-16 win over the Bombers.

The win means the Murwillumbah side stay level on points with the ladder leaders, Ballina, heading into their bye week. Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said the week off has come at a good time for his players.

"We played like a team which needed a week off,” Jordan said after his side's win over Evans Head.

"It was a win but we were quite scrappy in the first half and they had a lot of the ball.

"It is good to come away with the win and we will be taking the whole week off.

"We have a few niggling injuries and we have a tough five games ahead of us.”