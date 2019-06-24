Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIT UP: Toby McIntosh taking a run for the Murwillumbah Mustangs during the NRRRL this season.
HIT UP: Toby McIntosh taking a run for the Murwillumbah Mustangs during the NRRRL this season. Debbie Vickery
Rugby League

Mustangs ready for week off

Michael Doyle
by
24th Jun 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURWILLUMBAH will enjoy the week off according to their coach, after defeating Evans Head last weekend.

The mustangs remained second on the NRRRL Premiership ladder, with a commanding 52-16 win over the Bombers.

The win means the Murwillumbah side stay level on points with the ladder leaders, Ballina, heading into their bye week. Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said the week off has come at a good time for his players.

"We played like a team which needed a week off,” Jordan said after his side's win over Evans Head.

"It was a win but we were quite scrappy in the first half and they had a lot of the ball.

"It is good to come away with the win and we will be taking the whole week off.

"We have a few niggling injuries and we have a tough five games ahead of us.”

murwillumbah mustangs nathan jordan nrrrl premiership rugby league tweed sport
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Community mourns 'great bloke' killed in hit and run

    premium_icon Community mourns 'great bloke' killed in hit and run

    News "IT'S a very sad day... with the passing of one of our legends. We will miss your smile and your great sense of humour”.

    • 24th Jun 2019 11:15 AM
    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Crime Police suspended the land search for Theo Hayez on Friday

    • 24th Jun 2019 10:10 AM
    Driver allegedly had drugs in system before crashing

    premium_icon Driver allegedly had drugs in system before crashing

    Crime Police will allege a passenger was left seriously injured

    Man killed after crash on Bruxner Highway

    Man killed after crash on Bruxner Highway

    News Police are investigating after a man died in a crash near Casino