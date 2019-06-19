Mustangs ready to blitz the Bombers in 'danger game'

THEY may be playing the side on the bottom of the ladder, but the Mustangs are not prepared to take this game lightly.

Murwillumbah are back at home this weekend against Evans Head, who are yet to register a win in the competition this season.

The two sides met back in round one, when Mustangs prevailed by four points in what is still considered to be one of the Bombers' best performances this year.

Coach Nathan Jordan said they were set on maintaining their push for the top of the ladder.

The Mustangs are level on points with Ballina and Casino, who make up the top three on the NRRRL Premiership ladder.

"We spoke about it last week before the Marist Brothers game, not dropping off after playing five big games,” Jordan said.

"We only beat them by four points in round one, and while it is a game we should win, we these can be danger games.”

Jordan said he was expecting another big crowd at Stan Sercombe Oval when the match kicked off at 2.45pm on Saturday.

"We need to stay focused heading into this game because then we have the week off and lead straight into Ballina the week after that,” Jordan said.