Mustangs ready to gallop as new season draws near

READY FOR SEASON: Mustangs centre Jake Vickery charges the ball off his line during the NRRRL first grade clash with Lower Clarence Magpies last season. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: A long off-season will come to an end on Saturday afternoon when the Murwillumbah Mustangs play their first trial game of the season.

Last year's preliminary-finalists have been working overtime during the summer months to prepare themselves for another crack at the NRRRL title.

Coach Nathan Jordan has had his squad doing a variety of training sessions, taking them to the beach over the break to ensure he has a squad fully fit for round one.

Jordan said he was wanting to see his players focus on their combinations and structures when they take the field this evening against Runaway Bay.

"First thing I want is for us to get through injury free,” he said.

"We have haven't had a lot of luck over the last few seasons during our trial games.

"We have been going hard on fitness during the off-season so I want the boys to get our combinations right during the trial.”

The Mustangs fell one game short of the grand final last year, when the eventual premiers, Tweed Coast, defeated them by four points.

Jordan said his side believed they could learn from that disappointment and have be better in 2019.

"Even though it was a great game, the loss left a bit of a bad taste in our mouth this off-season,” Jordan said.

"Tweed Coast will still be the team to beat this season but we are definitely capable.”

This afternoon's women's match will kick-off at 4pm, with the men's trial beginning at 5.30pm.

Both games will be played at Stan Sercombe Oval, Nullum St, Murwillumbah.