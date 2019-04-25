Mustangs search for win

LEAGUE-TAG: A strong defensive effort is what the coach of the Mustangs' LLT side is hoping for this weekend.

Nick Forrestery said his squad was well aware of the attacking power Ballina possesses, as they prepare to face them on Sunday in their Round 4 LLT Premiership match.

The Murwillumbah coach said defence and consistency for the full match were the focus points this week.

"I know Ballina have a few fast players from what I have seen on video,” he said.

"You really have to work together and help each other out in defence.

"You need to shut them down as a team, because if you go one-on-one they will burn you in this game.”

Murwillumbah have just one win after their opening three clashes of the season.

Their Round 2 win over Lower Clarence has been sandwiched between a pair of narrow losses to Evans Head and Cudgen.

Forrestery said his side have displayed moments of brilliance in their games, but consistency had been their downfall.

"We are really good in some patches but we drop our bundle after little things,” he said.

"We have played half of the game for all three games really well.”

Ballina sit third with two wins, however they are coming off a loss to Mullumbimby.

Kick-off for the Round 4 clash will be Sunday at 10.45am Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.