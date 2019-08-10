Menu
HIT UP: Toby McIntosh taking a run for the Murwillumbah Mustangs during the NRRRL this season. Debbie Vickery
Rugby League

Mustangs set to lock in second spot

Michael Doyle
by
10th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURWILLUMBAH are just one win away from wrapping up second spot on the Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League ladder.

The Mustangs are at home to face rivals Mullumbimby in the final round of the home and away season.

If they win, the Mustangs will host two finals games, which could prove crucial in deciding their premiership fate.

Coach Nathan Jordan said his players were fully aware of the importance of this Sunday's clash, and he'd stressed at training this week how vital two home finals games could be.

"There is plenty to play for this weekend. Finishing second gives us two home semis and we definitely do not want to travel to Casino in that first week of the finals,” Jordan said.

"We said at training that we have done all of the hard work, we have been at this for seven months, but Mullumbimby is a bit of a local derby so it will be tough.”

Jordan was full of praise for his halves pairing after their efforts in last week's win over the Byron Bay Red Devils.

He said he wanted more of the same as last week's performance from his playmakers.

"Our halves last week guided us well and were very good around the paddock,” he said.

Kick-off for the round-18 clash is at 2.45pm tomorrow at Stan Sercombe Oval.

mullumbimby giants murwillumbah mustangs nathan jordan nrrrl premiership rugby league
Tweed Daily News

