Mustangs under the microscope

LEADING THE CHARGE: Adam Walker scored last week when the Senior Mustangs defeated Kyogle 26-18. Deb Vickery

Mustangs Women's

Ladder position: 5th

Win/loss: 3/1

Point differential: +38

In the women's second year in NRRRL competition, coach Brent Saddler says his side has taken enormous strides to be playing winning footy in 2018.

"We've really improved from last year. All the girls were very fresh, but they've improved immensely and we are sitting very well.”

Saddler said the improvement stemmed from a great pre-season.

"We've been training since December and the girls are fit, and skill level we're getting used to the game. The girls are enjoying it and working really hard.

"We're extremely happy overall, especially with our fitness level - we'll foot it with anybody.”

BIG IMPROVERS: Alexandra Field supported by Kayla McLean. Deb Vickery

Mustangs Reserves

Ladder position: 3rd

Win/loss: 4/1

Point differential: +66

With a revamped side infused with plenty of under-18 talent, reserve grade player Shane Kight says the side looks "totally different” this year.

"It's good to play with some of the younger blokes. For them to be winning so many games is great for us.

"What we've got going for us is we all get along well. What we need to fix up is drop ball and a few moves, but that'll come with training,” Kight said.

A big positive for Reserve Garde is the plethora of talent emerging from 18s to play a big role.

"I can't fault any of the young blokes. Young Blake Skillington, he goes hard, Kyle Allsop as well. All the young blokes have been unreal.”

Mustangs Seniors

Ladder position: 9th

Win/loss: 2/3

Point differential: -20

Theo Dappoian and Dylan Nash in attack mode. Deb Vickery

The fact coach Nathan Jordan is playing again this week says a lot about the predicament his side is in going into a key clash against Evans Head.

With six regulars out, including three suspended after things got heated against Kyogle last week, Jordan will pull the boots on for only the second time in nearly five years after a knee reconstruction in 2014.

After five rounds, Jordan's side sits 2-3, with all losses coming against the NRRRL's undefeated elite. The silver lining for M'bah is that of those three losses, one came after the siren and another by only six points.

"We've been close but not close enough,” Jordan said. "We've put some good football together in patches, but not for the full 80 minutes. At the end of the season, those will hurt.”

The focus against Evans Head for M'bah will again be completing sets.

"We talked about completing our first five before the game last week, and after eight sets we were none from eight - and the scoreboard reflected that.”

Match day

WHO: M'bah Mustangs v Evans Head

WHERE: Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah

WHEN: Seniors - Saturday 2.45pm

Reserves - Saturday 1.15pm

U18s - Saturday 12pm

Women - Sunday 10.45am (Stan Payne Oval)