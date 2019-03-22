Mustangs want more success

Murwillumbah Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said his side was ready for the new season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Murwillumbah Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan is excited to see what his side can accomplish in season 2019.

Coming off the back of a semi-finals appearance last season, the Mustangs coach has spent the last six months emphasising the importance of large numbers at training.

The message has sunk in, with Murwillumbah boasting a 23-man first grade squad which Jordan believes will give his charges an edge this campaign.

The coach believes this has been the club's best pre-season for a number of seasons.

"Numbers at training have been the best for six or seven years,” he said.

"Blokes are getting to training more - the boys are keen and they are playing for their mates.”

The Mustangs Round 1 opponents, Evans Head, struggled in 2018.

The side finished ninth with just five wins next to their name, but Jordan said his side was wary of Evans Head in Round 1.

"Round 1, we do not know much about Evans Head so you cannot read to much into how teams did last year,” he said.

Jordan said the Mustangs' coaching staff had placed a lot of importance on fitness ahead of Round 1.

Sides will only be allowed to make eight interchanges this season, down from 10 last year.

Jordan said this will mean more players will be on for the full 80 minutes, which will be a challenge in the opening rounds of the season.

The Mustangs will play Evans Head, in Evans Head, on Sunday at 2.45pm.