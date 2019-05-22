Menu
BALL RUNNING: Murwillumbah Mustangs LLT captain Jamie O'Grady.
Rugby League

Mustangs want to prove doubters wrong

Michael Doyle
by
22nd May 2019 9:30 AM

LEAGUE-TAG: Coming off a win to help boost the side's confidence, Murwillumbah will be aiming for two straight this weekend.

The Mustangs travel this Sunday for their round eight clash to Mullumbimby to face the Giants. The Giants sit fifth on the LLT Premiership ladder, although they are coming off a 24-point loss at the hands of Cudgen last time out.

There is a log-jam of teams separate by just four competition points, from Byron Bay in fourth to Evans Head in ninth.

The Mustangs sit eighth on the ladder, knowing a win this Sunday will propel them back into the mix this season.

Captain Jamie O'Grady said her side took a lot of confidence after last weekend's victory over Byron Bay.

"We needed to band together and show everyone we can do it and do it for each other,” O'Grady said. "We are really starting to gel together as a team and we have both sides of the field working.”

The Mustangs boast the fourth best defence in the competition statistically after seven rounds, but it is their attack which has let them down.

Murwillumbah only have the eighth best attack in the competition, scoring just 68 points so far this season.

O'Grady said it is an area which the side is working very hard on at training.

"We are working really hard on our attacking sets especially on our plays close to the try-line,” she said.

"Consistency is our main focus, making sure those stock plays we run just become second nature to us.”

The Mustangs and Giants this Sunday at 10.45am, at Les Donnelly Field in Mullumbimby.

