Mustangs wary of dangerous Seagulls

The Murwillumbah will need a stern defence like they produced against Casino last weekend. PICTURED: Casino centre Brent Scott-Hall hit hard by Murwillumbah in the NRRRL last Sunday.

THE FIRST spot in the 2019 Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final will be up for grabs this weekend between the competition's two best sides.

Minor premiers Ballina will host Murwillumbah, with the victor hosting the grand final two weeks later.

The losing side will host either Casino or Tweed Coast the following week, to earn a spot in the title decider.

Murwillumbah are coming off a huge 34-point win last weekend over Casino.

The Mustangs showed their power in the middle of the field and firepower out wide, scoring 40 points.

Their opponents this Sunday are coming off a week's rest and defeated the Mustangs convincingly the last time they faced each other.

But Murwillumbah coach Nathan Jordan said his side was full of confidence and believed they could beat the Seagulls and host this year's grand final.

"I want them to play with the same enthusiasm they had last week," Jordan said.

"In the last few weeks we have started games really well and stuck to the game plan.

"We have played each other twice this year with a win and a loss.

"If we can hold onto the ball and control the ruck then we will have our chances."

Ballina were in top form to finish the home and away season, winning their last seven games.

The Seagulls have not lost since their round 10 clash at home against the Cudgen Hornets on June 9.

Jordan said his side would need to be wary of the attacking weapons the Seagulls boast across the field.

"They have strike power from one to 17 and they don't make many mistakes," Jordan said.

"Just like last week we will be looking to nullify their danger players.

"If they get a roll on, Jaime Lyon will take over and their big men become hard to stop."

Kick off for the semi final clash will be on Sunday at 2.45pm at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.