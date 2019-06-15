Mustangs wary of Rams threat

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Mustangs are on a roll and will take plenty of confidence into this week's away fixture with Marist Brothers.

However the trip to Lismore has been flagged as a danger game for Murwillumbah by their coach, who said he wants a similar defensive effort to the one that kept the Raiders to just one try in round 10.

Nathan Jordan said his side could not afford to become complacent against the Rams, who are ninth on the ladder with just two wins this season.

"The message to the team has been this is a danger game,” he said.

"We have been lucky with the draw in that we haven't had a massive travel for away games. This week is a bigger drive so it could make us a little weary.”

The Mustangs' defence was terrific against the Raiders last week, with Jordan wanting the same effort and a fast start from his side this weekend.

"We will make sure the warm-up is at a high intensity to get away from that bad habit of letting teams have a fast start against us,” he said.

"Even against sides which are lower on the table, if you let them get ahead of you early it becomes very tough to chase them down so we have to make sure that doesn't happen this week.”

Murwillumbah sit second on the ladder, level on 16 competition points with first placed Ballina and third placed Casino.

Kick-off for the round 11 clash between the Rams and Mustangs will be Sunday at 2.45pm at Crozier Field in Lismore.