24°
News

'Mutant strain' may be behind worst gastro outbreak in years

by The Daily Telegraph

HEALTH officials are scrambling to find out if a mutant strain of a gastro virus is behind a surge in outbreaks in children and the elderly across NSW.

Rotavirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis for babies and preschool children and is passed from person to person by touching contaminated hands or faeces.
 


More than 1300 cases of the highly contagious virus have been recorded by NSW Health this year, with 412 of these recorded last month - the worst outbreak since 2012.

The health department is exploring why the virus hit with such a vengeance this year, saying it may have mutated - making more people susceptible to infection.

Despite a surge in infant vaccinations against the virus, the vaccine is only 70 per cent effective in preventing infection.

Topics:  editors picks gastro outbreak health hospital rotavirus

News Corp Australia
Landfill fears for Kingscliff residents

Landfill fears for Kingscliff residents

A new Gales Holdings development has sparked concerns for residents.

Surfscene: Here comes the Brazilian storm

Brazil's Filipe Toledo is emerging as a World Title favourite after devastating wins at JBay and Trestles.

"I want to win a world title, but I'm not in any hurry to get there”

Softball Warriors come out to play

The Tweed Coast Warriors Softball Club at a training session at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Thursday.

Rebuilding Tweed softball from the ground up

Race for seat of Lismore heats up

VOTE: Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates running for Nationals community pre-selection in November.

Murwillumbah voters set to be vital in Lismore pre-selection

Local Partners