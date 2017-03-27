Mutiple events shine in surfing's monster month

GOING BIG: Duranbah Beach during the Kirra Teams events. Duranbah will be the venue of this weekend's Sailor Jerry Surftag qualifier.

Surfscene with Andy Mac vanessa.horstman

WHAT an incredible couple of big weeks we've had, with Kirra Teams, International Surfing Symposium, Quiksilver & Roxy Pro and Cooly Beach Fest.

Wave God Huey fully delivered the goods for pumping surf throughout. The script couldn't have been written better with Aussie champs Steph Gilmore and Owen Wright back on top.

The weekend before, the Kirra Surfriders Club hosted their annual teams event with 34 clubs from all over the East Coast of Australia making the pilgrimage to D'bah.

Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club bounced back big time after placing runners-up to Avoca Boardriders Club (ABC) in the Surfing Australia National Battle of the Clubs in February to secure their 12th Kirra Teams and third consecutive win.

Snapper Club president Jay Phillips, who tipped they would win at Newcastle, was extremely pleased and grateful for his team's effort.

"The depth within the Snapper Surfriders is at a great height and ready to take many more to come,” Phillips said.

The winning Snapper team included Sheldon Simkus, Korbin Hutchings, Dean Morrison, Sam Lendrum, Dan Pryer, Jay Phillips, Shaun Gossman and anchorman Mitch Parkinson.

Top-10 results: 1. Snapper. 2 Coffs Harbour. 3. Merewether. 4 North Narrabeen. 5. Maroubra United. 6. Noosa. 7. North Shelly. 8 North Shore. 9. Byron Bay. 10. DBah.

The Snapper team donated their winning check to the Boyce family whose parents Jai Boyce and Tanya Boyce are having a tough time with their beautiful son Ryder.

"Jai Boyce first joined the club when he was a very young teenager with best friends Josh Kerr, Dane MacIntosh, the Hazza's, and Rory Togo,” Phillips said.

"So donating the $5000 to the Boyce family was a very fitting cause as part of the fundraiser at the Rainbow Surf Club straight after the presentation.”

Phillips said it was agreed amongst the Snapper Club on day two of the Kirra teams, that if they were to win, Snapper would gladly donate their winning cheque.

"We applied a lot of pressure on ourselves to win but the ocean was kind enough to give us waves,” Phillips said.

"Once we said this to the team, the waves just came. I know any other club within the area would have done the same.”

Matt Hoare of the Association of Veteran Surfers commended the Kirra Surfriders club for including former Australian Defence Forces members in competition.

"We cannot thank you enough or express how much the weekend meant to our team and supporters,” Hoare said.

"To find a community so supportive of our veterans is something that doesn't often happen in Australia but is something we are hoping to change by raising awareness of the struggles faced in the transition from military to civilian lifestyle.

"Although I personally was not there for the event, I have heard nothing but amazing things from all that were involved and our team have not stopped smiling or talking about the weekend.

"The guys are already talking about next year's event and we are hoping to get ourselves organised to be able to get involved with more events this year.”

The third Sailor Jerry Surftag qualifier will be held at Duranbah Beach on April 1 and 2, with both men's and women's divisions to be contested.

The top eight men's teams and top three women's will qualify for the Sailor Jerry Surftag Australian Championship being held in May at Sydney's Northern Beaches.

D'Bah women's team will start their title defence on home turf with the all-girls team looking to make it straight Australian titles in 2017.