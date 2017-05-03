My Kitchen Rules stirs up business in Murwillumbah

Right Food Group's production manager Warren Chandler and People and Culture Manager Sherralee Tempest making the final touches on the MKR special sauce.

THE sweet smell of My Kitchen Rules' top-selling curry sauce is replacing the pungent odour of flood mud as one of South Murwillumbah's biggest businesses bounces back from the brink.

The Righ Food Group, owned by Anni Brownjohn, is back in business as the supplier for Coles supermarket's sell-out sauce created by MKR finalists Valerie and Courtney Ferdinands.

The new batch of the aptly named Sweetly Spiced Sauce - which sold out within two hours of its launch last month - is due to return to the shelves across the country from Monday, May 8.

While the floods caused some delays in the production of the sauce, Ms Brownjohn said she was excited to be able to finally finish making the sauce.

"The Wednesday before the floods we had all the ingredients to start cooking the MKR sauce but by Thursday night all of that had gone under water,” Ms Brownjohn said, referring to the March 30 flood that hit South Murwillumbah.

"We'd lost everything. We had rain come through the roof. We had water coming through the ceiling.

"We got in on Sunday and there was mud everywhere. Everyone was devastated but we had to get back to operational level to make the sauce.”

My Kitchen Rules finalists, mother and daughter duo, Valerie and Courtney Ferdinands, with their winning Sweetly Spiced Sauce at Coles. Contributed

Ms Brownjohn said Coles had been very understanding about the delay in production and even ensured the Right Food Group remained as the sole supplier of the product.

"We were just so proud to be making the MKR sauce because we're not a very big company,” she said.

"I was expecting Coles to say 'you're a mess' but they were so supportive.

"People say the big supermarkets are horrible but they've been very amazing to a small company like us. They understood we need the money because things were so tight after the flood.”

A Coles spokesperson said the supermarket was excited to support both the MKR contestants Valerie and Courtney and the Right Food Group.

"Cyclone Debbie didn't stop Valerie and Courtney's Sweetly Spiced Sauce from making a comeback,” the spokesperson said.

"Our supplier, the Right Food Group, came back strong and cooked up more of this special sauce.

"It's been one sweet ride working alongside MKR contestants Valerie and Courtney to produce their Limited Edition Sweetly Spiced Sauce and the demand for their sauce has been unbelievable, with it selling out almost nationally within just one day.

"We hope to provide even more Aussies with the opportunity to enjoy this family recipe from the famous Queensland duo.”