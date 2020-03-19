Myer store closes after employee infected

A Myer store has immediately closed after it was confirmed an employee had contracted COVID-19.

A major Sydney Myer store has immediately closed after it was confirmed an employee had contracted COVID-19.

In a message to customers on Facebook, Myer said customers who had attended its Castle Hill store between March 11 and 17 should be on alert for symptoms.

"A concession employee at the Castle Hill store has returned a positive result for COVID-19," the message said.

"With the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers being our priority, we enacted our COVID-19 Plan and closed the store immediately as a safety precaution.

"During this time, we will commence a full sanitisation of the store, and isolate all associated team members.

"We would also advise anyone who was shopping in the store between 11-17 March, who has developed symptoms or has any concerns, that they should contact 1800 020 080, visit https://www.health.gov.au/."

The number of coronavirus cases in NSW has jumped above 300, with close to 50 cases believed to be locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, authorities across some 20 state government agencies have shifted to the Rural Fire Service NSW headquarters in order to liaise more effectively.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Thursday there were 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 267 on Wednesday.

Of this number, almost 130 were acquired overseas, including recent returnees from virus-hit areas in Europe, the UK and the US.

A further 70 cases remain under investigation.

Dr Chant said the initial precautionary approach of hospitalising all confirmed COVID-19 cases had been abandoned as cases rise.

"It's reassuring that many of our cases continue to be mild with currently six patients in intensive care units. Many of our patients are being managed in the community and being managed at home and we are only admitting patients now that require hospital care," Dr Chant said.

"We are following up and we are working in a whole-of-government way to ensure that people are doing the right thing."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked NSW residents for adhering to social distancing regulations, alongside the limitation of outdoor gatherings to fewer than 500 people and indoor to fewer than 100.

She said she had brought the state agencies into the RFS headquarters - including police, health, transport and education - in order to integrate responses to COVID-19.

"What you see here is the complete integration of police, health, education, transport and many other government agencies working together to provide safety to our citizens but also important information in a timely way," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

NSW Health on Wednesday said an 86-year-old man previously confirmed to have COVID-19 died on Tuesday night in a Sydney hospital, taking the state's toll to five.

NSW schools remain open but without assemblies and with strict bans on sick students and teachers. Regular hand washing is being enforced.

With AAP

Originally published as Myer store closes after employee infected