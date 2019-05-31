Mysterious artist leaves councillor pondering

Cr Reece Byrnes admires a Local Artists attempt to provide public seating for Bilambil Heights commuters. It is constructed from two half surfboards, a snowboard and all mounted on the frame of an old wheelchair.

Cr Reece Byrnes admires a Local Artists attempt to provide public seating for Bilambil Heights commuters. It is constructed from two half surfboards, a snowboard and all mounted on the frame of an old wheelchair. Richard Mamando

A MYSTERIOUS artist has created their own makeshift seat at a bus stop in Bilambil Heights made from a surfboard and snowboard.

Tweed Shire Councillor Reece Byrnes said he'd driven past the stop on Terranora Pde several times and while he admired the creativity, it made him question the adequacy of bus stops in the shire.

"It's certainly a testament to the character and artistic nature of the people up there at Bilambil,” he said.

"I saw it there a couple of weeks ago and thought 'gee whiz, is this the state of things, people are putting in their own seats'.”

Cr Byrnes said a post he made on Facebook about the conditions of bus stops in the shire had led to several residents providing feedback on bus stops that had either broken shelters or none at all.

He now plans to put forward a motion at council for a bus stop audit, which would report where shelters need to be fixed and where new ones should be built.