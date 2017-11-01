Mysterious galah deaths investigated

News

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers were shocked to find eight dead galahs in Kingscliff on Tuesday, and another three on Wednesday morning.
THE mysterious death of 11 galahs at Kingscliff is being investigated.

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers president Jan Pilgrim said eight galahs were found dead at a Kingscliff sports field yesterday, followed by another three this morning.

She said the birds' bodies were taken to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital for post-mortems.

Michelle Phillips, one of TVWC's bird co-ordinators, said it was "absolutely devastating” to see so many of the birds - which can live up to 40 years and mate for life - die suddenly.

Currumbin Wildlife Hospital senior veterinarian Michael Pyne said post-mortems had been conducted on the galahs, and samples would be sent away for further testing.

If you see sick or injured wildlife, contact the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers 24-hour hotline on 02 6672 4789.

Anyone with information regarding the recent galah deaths can contact the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's Murwillumbah officer on 02 6670 8600.

All information will be treated in confidence.

