Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
News

Mystery as capsized vessel appears off coast

by Joanna Panagopoulos
30th Jan 2020 2:24 PM
A vessel has mysteriously appeared off Bronte after capsizing on the mid-north coast early on Australia Day.

The 42-foot cruiser, named Eliza 1, was spotted one nautical mile off the eastern suburbs at 5am on Thursday morning.

About 2.30am on Sunday, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority detected a distress beacon that was registered to a boat near Forster.

Officers from the Newcastle Marine Area Command initiated a search northeast of Forster, involving a Westpac helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft.

The helicopter spotted a 37-year-old man an hour into the search and he was promptly rescued by a small tender vessel from a nearby container ship.

However, a 77-year-old is still missing.

Police have confirmed he was not on the vessel when it was searched earlier today.

The vessel is believed to have been travelling from Queensland to Newcastle.

A salvage operation is underway by the owners of the boat.

More to come.

