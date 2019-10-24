Mystery music event that authorities know nothing about

A MUSIC festival is being promoted for a location "20 minutes from Byron Bay" - but NSW Police and Byron Shire Council deny having any formal knowledge of the event.

Soundscape 2019 is a "new boutique electronic music event" to be held on November 16.

Organising company Arise Entertainment promised an "epic 20k sound system" as well as "a killer lighting and laser show" for the event.

The line up of 10 DJs promoted includes Clockwork Orange from Mexico, progressive psy-trance Australian DJ Bigfoot from Iboga Records, and many more.

Ticket sales commenced in July via Eventbrite.

The Eventbrite ticket sales page asks music lovers to "prepare yourself for 10 hours of the finest electronic music from not only local legends, but a heavy weight international as well," with the event promised "at a lush venue with in 20 mins of Byron."

Soundscapes is coming to the Northern Rivers... but authorities haven't been informed. Arise Entertainment

Organisers confirmed to The Northern Star the event's venue was located within the Byron Shire, but did not offer any further details.

A social media post published this week announced the stage was currently under construction.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed they had received no information about the event.

"Police have not been involved in the consultation or planning of this event," she said.

A spokeswoman for Byron Shire Council also confirmed they had received no notification of the festival.

"Council is yet to receive a Development Application for any sort of music event on the dates proposed for the Byron Hinterland," she said.

"Development without appropriate approvals in place is subject to enforcement action as per Council's Enforcement Policy."