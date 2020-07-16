MYSTERY: Identity of remains found in bushland unknown

The dog squad was involved in an extensive search of bushland in Arakwal National Park in Byron Bay on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Thea Liddle.

The dog squad was involved in an extensive search of bushland in Arakwal National Park in Byron Bay on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Thea Liddle.

POLICE are expected to address the media this afternoon after skeletal remains were found in bushland in Byron Bay yesterday afternoon.

Police were conducting an extensive search of an area within Arakwal National Park when they made a significant find about 1.20pm yesterday.

Police have been searching an area of bushland along Tallow Beach Rd in Arakwal National Park as part of the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Thea Liddle. Picture: Liana Turner

That discovery was later confirmed to be skeletal remains of a person whose identity is so far unknown.

Tweed Byron Police District officers, the Public Order and Riot Squad and dog squad were involved in the search.

They spent time yesterday morning looking along the southern side of Tallow Beach Rd and moved to the northern side of that road in the afternoon, before making the grisly find.

<< Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take ‘weeks’ >>

<< ‘I hope Thea is alive’: Fears for missing woman’s safety >>

<< Police search northern NSW property for missing woman’s body >>

Police also had a metal detector in use at the scene.

Officers had been searching bushland in that area since Tuesday in an attempt to find any clue regarding the disappearance of Northern Rivers woman Thea Liddle, 42.

Ms Liddle has not been heard from since October 31 last year and has not touched her social media or bank accounts since then.

Missing woman Thea Liddle.

Police have explained Ms Liddle had been living a nomadic lifestyle, but she was reported missing in January after she failed to contact loved ones for an extended period of time.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said it was too early to determine whether the remains were male or female.

The scene is being processed by forensic officers and this is expected to take “a significant amount of time”, she said.

Police closed Tallow Beach Rd at the intersection with Lighthouse Rd after a crime scene was established.

Police have been searching an area of bushland along Tallow Beach Rd in Arakwal National Park as part of the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Thea Liddle.

In the search for Ms Liddle, police have previously searched areas in Mooball – where she was last known to reside – and Nimbin.

The remains were found in same general vicinity where Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez vanished on May 31, 2019.

Bushland in and around Byron Bay was extensively searched after his disappearance.



<< Theo’s mum issued heartfelt thanks for community’s efforts >>

<< Lighthouse lit up in honour of Theo >>