Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Mystery sub spotted 100m off Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
2nd Jul 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MYSTERY submarine has been spotted about 100m off the coast this morning by an eagle-eyed local photographer.

Cade Mooney snapped the sub from his balcony about 6.30am, as it powered south.

He was looking out over Bulcock Beach and the Pumicestone Passage when he said the sub just "popped up".

The experienced photographer said it looked like a Collins Class submarine to him.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

The Collins Class is a fleet of six, diesel-electric Australian-built submarines.

He said he'd been out in the area with the Caloundra Coast Guard a few years ago when a US Navy submarine surfaced nearby as well.

The Daily has approached the Department of Defence for more information about the submarine.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

More Stories

cade mooney collins class defence department department of defence editors picks navy photographer submarine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    premium_icon High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    News A towie has spoken about the heartbreaking moment he saw a teenager die after a horrific high speed smash. He’s still dealing with the consequences.

    Tweed councillor says nuclear power must be considered

    premium_icon Tweed councillor says nuclear power must be considered

    Council News Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot has condemned the energy source.

    Raiders sound warning shot to title rivals

    premium_icon Raiders sound warning shot to title rivals

    Rugby League Tweed Coast grind out a draw against undefeated Rams

    • 2nd Jul 2019 9:07 AM
    How new vegan cafe pays ‘ridiculously’ low rent

    premium_icon How new vegan cafe pays ‘ridiculously’ low rent

    Food & Entertainment It’s got ocean views and a perfect location for pedestrian traffic

    • 2nd Jul 2019 9:03 AM