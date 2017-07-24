Police hone in on man's identity

Monday 4.44pm: POLICE are honing in on the identity of a man who was found critically injured on a roadside near Uki.

Friends and family, understood to be connected to the man, have been contacted by police in a bid to verify his identity.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, remains in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane Hospital with facial and abdominal injuries.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was flown in responding to reports of a man suffering burns to the lower body. The source of the burns is yet to be determined.

Officers have also spoken to a number of people in the vicinity of the area where the man was found.

Crime manager, Brendon Cullen said officers examined the scene as inquiries continue into the incident.

Monday 11.20am: POLICE are attempting to identify an injured man who was found on the side of a road near Uki yesterday.

About 7.30pm yesterday, a passing motorist on the Kyogle Road at Kunghur, noticed a spot fire and injured man on the side of the road, police said in a statement.

The man, who had injuries to his face and abdomen, was treated at the scene by the motorist and a local doctor.

The unidentified man was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.