Mystery surrounds elderly woman left at Nambour Hospital

Sunshine Coast police are appealing for public assistance to help identify an elderly woman (pictured above) who was located outside the Nambour Hospital at around 12.20pm on September 6.

It has been more than 48 hours and police are still appealing for assistance to identify an elderly woman who was found at the Nambour Hospital - and the man who left her there.

Nambour Police Station Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley advised CCTV footage shows the woman, who is yet to speak to police or hospital staff, being left outside the Nambour Hospital at midday on Sunday, September 6.

The video footage shows the man leaving the clearly distressed woman, without consulting with hospital staff.

Snr-Sgt Brayley confirmed the woman, who appears to be between 80-90 years of age with a slim build and greying hair, had been moved to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police say an unknown man walked with the woman to a chair outside the hospital on September 6.

"My understanding is she was quite a frail lady, perhaps malnourished and certainly in need of some medical attention," he said.

The woman was left with a green bag, but a search of the bag did not produce any links to her identity.

Police are not ruling out the possibility that the man - described as around 60-years-old, caucasian in appearance with a medium build and wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, brown cap and black boots - was a relative of the woman.

"It may look like the two are related but there is absolutely no evidence to link the two together at this stage," Snr-Sgt Brayley said.

Police have conducted door knocks around the Nambour area and consulted with local GPs and nursing homes, but at this stage are no closer to knowing the mystery woman's identity.

"We certainly appeal to anyone that knows either of the two people to come forward and tell us what they know," Snr-Sgt Brayley said.

"Someone has got to know who this person is."