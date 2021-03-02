Mystery surrounds Hilaria’s surprise baby

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together.

Hilaria took to Instagram to share a picture she says was taken by the 30 Rock actor showing her laying in bed with her six children, including the newborn whose name and gender she has yet to reveal.

The star captioned the photo "7" with a red heart emoji, a nod to their sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, five months, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also the father to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

A rep for the star confirmed the news to People.

"We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything - what she posted stands," the couple's rep told Page Six when asked for further details, amid speculation about whether the Baldwins had adopted or used a surrogate.

The news comes as a shock to many given that the fitness instructor and actor had not revealed to the public that they were expecting another child. In fact, in an interview with People from November, Hilaria noted that she wasn't sure if they would expand their family in the time of coronavirus.

"During times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done," she told the outlet in November.

"Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired," she added. "And I feel, just with COVID - it's just insanity."

However, she noted that her kids were still expecting the family to grow after she brought home baby Edu in September.

"My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like, 'When is the next one going to come?'" she said. "And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'"

In the past few months, the famous couple has made headlines not for any kind of pregnancy announcement, but rather for a scandal that saw the 37-year-old wellness expert taken to task for allegedly exaggerating her Spanish heritage. Although she denied ever lying about being born in the United States, Baldwin issued an apology on Instagram earlier this month.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote.

