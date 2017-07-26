Mystery surrounds man almost beaten to death

MYSTERY surrounds a man police believe was beaten half to death and left on the side of the road in northern NSW on the weekend.

A passing motorist was the first to notice the injured man nearby a fire on the side of Kyogle Road at Kunghur near Uki at about 7.30pm on Sunday night.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Crime Manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said police were still keen to speak to anyone with information about the man.

Det Insp Cullen said police believe the injured man was attacked by somebody but said officers were so far unable to explain why he was found nearby a spot fire on the side of Kyogle Road.

"We've got a number of leads that we're looking at but we're still after anyone that's got information," he said.

"We think he has suffered.

"We don't know the circumstances of how that happened (the fire was lit) ... hence we're after witnesses.

"He lived in the local area ... he's not (in a condition to speak to police yet)."

The man had injuries to his face and abdomen and was treated by the passing motorist who first found him as well as a local doctor before he was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

Mt Warning Hotel licensee Brett Watson said the Uki township was buzzing with locals concerned and baffled about the alleged attack on the weekend but said no one knew who the man was.

"The police went through at a hundred miles an hour," he said.

"There's been some detective cars driving around ... (but) nobody knows anything."

Uki Pie Shop owner Louise Adele said she lived nearby to where the man was found and said she was concerned an attacker might still be on the loose.

"It's bothering everyone. I just live up the road," she said.

Police described the area as "isolated" and Ms Adele said she was surprised to hear of the man's injury in such a quiet part of town.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone or online.

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000