Mystery surrounds student’s tower death

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a young Chinese student who was found dead in a Sydney high rise apartment building just one day after a man had fell four storeys from the same building.

The 19-year-old woman, identified as Liqun Pan, was found in the unit in southern Sydney's Wolli Creek last month.

Police officers discovered her body on June 28 while attending a unit on Brodie Sparks Drive.

A crime scene was set up and an investigation has begun into her death. Police confirmed this morning Ms Pan's death is being treated as suspicious.

Detectives are investigating links between Ms Pan's death and the serious injures a man suffered when he fell from the same unit complex.

Liqun Pan was living in Australia on a student visa.

His fall was the day prior to Ms Pan's body being located.

The man was discovered on the footpath when emergency services were called to Chisolm Street at 3.30pm on June 27.

Police believe the man fell from the common area of the unit block on Brodie Sparks Drive, which is on the fourth level.

The injuries the man suffered, which are not being treated as suspicious, include multiple fractures and head injuries.

He was taken to St George Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition but stable.

Police are appealing information from anybody who had spoken or seen Ms Pan in the days prior to her death.

Those who may have heard or noticed anything unusual prior to 3.25pm on June 27 are encouraged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

