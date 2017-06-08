Mystery Tweed lotto player missing out on $100,000

IF YOU purchased a lotto ticket at Tweed City News recently, you may be in for a big surprise.

The lucky holder of a NSW Lotteries ticket purchased in the Tweed City Shopping Centre outlet is yet to come forward and claim their $100,000 prize.

NSW Lotteries have issued an urgent plea to locals to check their lottery tickets, with the first prize winner of the May 30 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10162 yet to make contact.

Tweed City News owner Alistair Liddemore said he was thrilled another one of his customers had won with an entry from his store.

"During the past 15 years, we've had at least 10 customers win division one or 1st Prize. It's great to add another win to our collection," he said.

"I hope the winner comes forward soon!"

The Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot winning ticket was not registered to a Players Club card, so NSW Lotteries has no way of contacting the winner.

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eager to confirm the winning news with Tweed's latest Lucky Lotteries winner and urged all players to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"You may not think it's possible that you are holding the winning ticket, but if you purchased an unregistered Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry from Tweed City News, you're in with a chance!" Mr Hart said.

"That's why we're urging all players to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact NSW Lotteries on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."

NSW Lotteries reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a Players Club card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

The Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $1.28 million for draw 10164, while the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot is now $2.92 million for draw 1059.