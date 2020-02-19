MYTH BUSTERS: How to protect yourself this mosquito season

Do you know how to protect against mosquitoes in the Tweed?

MOZZIE numbers are on the rise in the Tweed as a side effect of the recent deluge and warm weather.

NSW Health has issued a reminder about the does and don'ts to protect yourself and your family as coastal areas are expected to see higher numbers of mosquitoes.

Tips include swapping ineffective devices that use light to attract and electrocute insects for outdoor mosquito coils and indoor vaporising mats.

North Public Health Unit assistant director Greg Bell said Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses are transmitted by infected mosquitoes that breed in flooded, grassy and swampy areas and around waterways.

"To reduce areas for mosquitoes to breed around your home, clean up your yard and remove all water-holding rubbish, regularly flush out pot plant bases, keep house guttering clear, and make sure openings of septic tanks and water tanks are covered and screened securely," he said.

To avoid being bitten cover up as much as possible while outside with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear.

Residents should use an effective repellent on all exposed skin and reapply repellent within a few hours, as protection wears off with perspiration.

Mr Bell said the best mosquito repellents contain Diethyl Toluamide (DEET) or Picaridin and those containing oil of lemon eucalyptus also provide adequate protection.

When camping, use flyscreens on caravans and tents or sleep under mosquito nets.

Cover all windows, doors, vents and other entrances with insect screens.

More information about mosquito-borne infections is available on the NSW Health website.