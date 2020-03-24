Menu
General view an entrance at NAB's head office in Melbourne, Tuesday March 17, 2020. NAB employees have been evacuated from the head office following a staff member being confirmed as positive to coronavirus today. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING
News

NAB worker fakes having coronavirus

by Phoebe Loomes and AAP
24th Mar 2020 11:37 AM

A bank worker who faked a positive result to a coronavirus test has been sacked after executives realised the worker had falsified the results.

The National Australia Bank employee whose fake coronavirus test result led to an evacuation at the bank's Melbourne head office has now been fired, according to reports.

NAB's chief people officer Susan Ferrier emailed staff on Monday to tell them the worker at the Bourke St building had falsified their positive result for a COVID-19 test on March 17.

"We have since determined the testing information provided by the colleague appears to have been falsified," she wrote, according to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

"The colleague subsequently undertook a test which was negative. Reflecting the severity of this matter, the colleague will not be returning to NAB."

Last Monday, after the staffer lied about receiving the false positive test, and NAB employees were evacuated from the head office building in Melbourne, over fears they'd been exposed to the potentially deadly virus.

Ms Ferrier apologised for the uncertainty and stress caused by the situation. NAB has declined to comment on the issue further.

The headquarters, in Melbourne's docklands, is the workplace of about 6000 NAB staff.

 

- With AAP

An employee at NAB was sacked after they lied about having contracted the coronavirus. Picture: James Ross/AAP
