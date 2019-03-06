Menu
Fashion & Beauty

Bizarre ‘naked bra’ baffles internet

by Rebekah Scanlan
6th Mar 2019 9:05 AM

A BIZARRE new piece of lingerie dubbed a "naked bra" has completely baffled shoppers.

The "expensive piece of string" is being sold by US outlet Fashion Nova for $57, but while it looks incredibly sexy - some eagle-eyed users have spotted a major problem.

Just how long does the strappy design take to get on and off?

Fashion Nova's naked bra' is taking the internet by storm — but there’s a major problem.

One wrote: "Ok but imagine how long it took to put that on lmao."

Another said: "First off, there's no way I would ever figure out how to put this on & I know for sure myself, & no man is gonna know how to take it off either."

But while some were scratching their heads over the barely-there design, others were ready to brave the bold lingerie trend.

"I'm buying this ASAP!" one excited shopper declared.

While a second wrote "F**k the Victoria secret one I'm getting this one".

However, mostly the "naked bras" are being labelled an "expensive piece of string".

"I didn't know pieces of strings could cost so much," one fan said.

"I didn't know dental floss came in red," another agreed.

Others called the bizarre lingerie item an “expensive piece of string”.

The racy ensemble has had over 88,000 likes on Instagram in just a few days.

The bargain fashion brand was recently slammed by Kim Kardashian who called them out for "ripping off real designers".

The mum-of-three took to Twitter in a furious rage after the site listed a near-identical copy of her jaw-dropping vintage Thierry Mugler gown she wore at the Hollywood Beauty Awards last month for just $69.

 

What do you think of this eye-popping lingerie look? Is it too risque or would you happily give this a run in the bedroom? Let us know below.

Just how do you get in and out of this thing? Shoppers are extremely confused.
