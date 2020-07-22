Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested naked and hiding in a garage in Melbourne’s inner north. Picture: iStock
A man was arrested naked and hiding in a garage in Melbourne’s inner north. Picture: iStock
Crime

Naked man arrested hiding in garage

by Jack Paynter
22nd Jul 2020 7:31 AM

A Melbourne man has been arrested naked and hiding in a garage with police allegedly uncovering guns and drugs in his car.

Police were called to Pascoe Vale on Tuesday morning after witnesses reported a man had leapt from his car and started running though parkland.

Witnesses told police the man started removing his clothing as he was running through the park about 10am.

When officers caught up with the man, they found the 24-year-old naked and hiding in a garage.

Senior Constable Adam West said officers searched his Toyota Corolla where they allegedly discovered two loaded firearms, cash and a commercial quantity of drug.

The Pascoe Vale man was charged with commercial drug trafficking, possessing a firearm and traffic offences.

He was remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Naked man arrested hiding in garage

More Stories

arrest crime drugs garage guns melbourne naked man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gambler defrauded $135,000 from his elderly mum

        premium_icon Gambler defrauded $135,000 from his elderly mum

        Crime THE Northern Rivers man first withdrew $400 over a month, but his fraudulent spending quickly escalated into the thousands to feed his gambling habit.

        Junior sporting clubs may collapse in six months

        premium_icon Junior sporting clubs may collapse in six months

        News Junior sporting clubs pleading for financial and sponsorship help

        'GAME OVER': How NSW cases could easily explode

        'GAME OVER': How NSW cases could easily explode

        Health Experts in NSW are anxiously watching new case numbers

        CHEERS: Brewery gives $100k to 6 local groups

        premium_icon CHEERS: Brewery gives $100k to 6 local groups

        News COMMUNITY organisations based in the Tweed and Northern Rivers have said ‘cheers!’...